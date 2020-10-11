Mr. Franklin Penn "Frankie" Coker, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mr. Coker was born in Rome, GA on April 13, 1946, son of the late Broadus Coker and the late Imogene "Jean" Sentell Coker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jeff Coker, and by his step-mother, June Coker. Mr. Coker graduated from the University of Mid Florida with his Bachelor's degree in Business. He was the former owner of Troy's BBQ, as well as President and broker of J. L. Todd Auction Co. Mr. Coker was a member of Callier Springs Country Club and North Broad Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and loved the sport dearly. Survivors include his wife, Kathy "Darilene" Shedd Coker, to whom he was married on April 6, 1996; 2 daughters, Dr. Jennifer Leigh Coker, Lakewood, CO, and Seidina Miliner (Tracy), Rome; a son, Dusty Lee Hancock (Breanna), Hogansville; daughter-in-law, Cara Coker, Gadsden, AL; brother, Jerry Steven Coker (Deb Bailey), Gainesville; granddaughter, Lillian Coker, Gadsden, AL; several step-grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Coker will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
