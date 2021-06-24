Mr. Charles Roy Cohenour, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. Cohenour was born in Eldorado, IL on October 9, 1946, son of the late Roy and Ida Robinson Cohenour. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Chrisida Oldfield. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Boilermaker with Local #454. He was a member of Rome Seventh Day Adventist Church. Mr. Cohenour was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome and was a founding member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #95 in Rome. Survivors include his wife, the former Barbara Gail Garrett, to whom he was married on June 14, 1992; a daughter, Bobbie Jo McBrayer, Alabama; 2 stepsons, Shane Wright (Stacey) and Sherman Wright (April), all of Rome; 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Shayna, Kaleb, and Logan Wright; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Rey Bibit and Pastor Edward Skoretz officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6pm. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Shane, Sherman, Kaleb, and Logan Wright, Daniel Frost, Wesley Leffler, and Gene Cordle. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
