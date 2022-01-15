Cochran, Doris Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doris Cochran, Doris L. L. Cochran, 79, of Rome, died January 11, 2022. Private services will be held. on January 18, 2022 Arrangements by Daniel's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Doris Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Police seek information on shooting into Melody Lane home Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists