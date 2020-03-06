Allen Ray Cochran, age 79, of Rome passed away Thursday March 5, 2020 at his residence. Allen was born on July 3, 1940 in Trion Georgia to the late Clyde Cochran and Lillian Elrod. Allen was a veteran of the United States Army. He was member of West Rome Baptist Church. Allen worked at Georgia Kraft for 32 years. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Imogene White, and Maxine Fletcher. Survivors include his wife: Dale Martin Cochran; four children: Jody (Tammy) Cochran, Mark (Beth) Cochran, Jackie (Rhonda) Cochran, and Steven (Lisa) Cochran; grandchildren: Heather (Mike) Burnett, Hannah (Taylor) Woodrow, Tori (Cody) Cochran, Wyatt (Ryan) Cochran, Jake (Emily) Cochran, Grant Cochran, Kendall Cochran, Mackenzie Cochran, Owen Cochran, and Mason Cochran; great grandchildren: Max Burnett, Molly Burnett, Halle Woodrow, Jackson Woodrow, and Berkleigh Cochran; sister: BenEvelyn Emberling; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside and Interment services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Old Trion Cemetery in Trion GA, with Virgil Tudor and Rusty Dooley officiating. The family will have visitation from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the residence. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jesse Tudor Heart Like Mine Scholarship Fund, In care of Jan Willingham United Community Bank, Rome or Summerville. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Cochran's arrangements.