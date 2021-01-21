It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne and Barbara Clemons announce their passing. The beloved parents and grandparents passed away following a battle with COVID-19 at the ages of 81 and 80, respectively. Barbara Sue Clemons, 80, passed away on November 25, 2020. Born in Bainbridge, GA on September 20, 1940, she was a special education teacher in the Floyd County School System. Roger Wayne Clemons, 81, passed away on November 27, 2020. Born in Gadsden, AL on April 8, 1939, he was a veteran of the Air Force and a manager at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Rome, GA. He was an ordained reverend and a huge Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Barbara and Wayne exchanged vows on April 22, 1962 and were married to one another for 58 years. They were faithful members of their church, Burnt Hickory Baptist, at the time of their deaths. They loved to entertain and spend time with their family. Barbara and Wayne were committed to helping others and making a positive impact in their community. They ran a ministry called Heart-To-Heart that delivered sermons to home-bound people. They will be lovingly remembered by their surviving child, Corbin Lee Clemons and his wife Mary Ann, their son-in-law, Todd Pilgrim; their grandchildren, Jordan Pilgrim, Drew Pilgrim, Zach Pilgrim, Keaton Clemons, Hayden Pilgrim, Elizabeth Ann Clemons, Caleb Pilgrim, and Jacob Pilgrim; and their siblings. Wayne is survived by his two sisters, Jean Donnelly of Cumming, GA and Betty Ruth Horsley of Cypress, TX. Barbara is survived by her sister, Vivian Bush of Bainbridge, GA and her brother Tom Kelly of Stockbridge, GA. They are predeceased by their daughter Lynn Clemons Pilgrim, their grandson Corbin Clemons Jr., Wayne's parents, Corbin Clemons and Myra Almedia Clemons, and Barbara's parents, Remus Valentine Griffin and Mertice Kelly. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com