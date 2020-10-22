Mrs. Wynelle Haygood Clayton, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Mrs. Clayton was born in Canton, GA, on August 29, 1930, daughter of the late Homer Sylvester Fowler and Pauline Pearson Fowler. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her life and was a member of the Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. Clayton graduated from Floyd Hospital School of Nursing and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgia State University. She had worked with Floyd Medical Center for a number of years, retiring in 1992 as a Registered Nurse. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clayton was preceded in death by her first husband, Weldon Terry Haygood, Sr. and her second husband, Wayne Clayton. Also preceding her was a sister, Geraldine Fossett. Mrs. Clayton is survived by a daughter, Laura Dean Shear; two sons, Steve Haygood and Terry (Penny) Haygood, Jr. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive. Graveside and interments services for Mrs. Clayton were held Friday morning in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. The staff of Salmon is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wynelle Haygood Clayton.