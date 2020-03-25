Mr. Vondell Clayton, age 79, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Clayton was born on Sand Mountain in Grove Oak, Alabama on April 16, 1940, son of the late William Tarzan Sylvester Clayton and the late Jessie Lee Mayes Clayton. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Dale Clayton, by two sisters, Amzie Johnson and Vendia Trotter, and by two brothers, J. F. Clayton and Billy Clayton. Mr. Clayton worked for 41 1/2 years at West Point Pepperell/Greenwood Mills. He attended Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Vondell was a man that could do anything. He never met a stranger. Once you knew him, you became his friend. He looked forward every spring to getting his garden ready and what a garden he could make. Everyone in the community talked about Vondell's beautiful garden. He was a woodcrafter and loved making anything out of the wood. Every morning you could find Vondell at McDonalds or Hardees having breakfast, laughing and talking with a group of men. Survivors include his wife, Sara Helton Clayton, to whom he was married on March 25, 1983; a son, Danny Clayton, Aragon; two daughters, Vicki Clayton Little, Rome, and Sheree Clayton Willerson (Michael), Rome; five grandchildren, Eric "Pumpkin" Little (Nicole), Jeremy Clayton, Davaughn Clayton, Davanna Conkwright (Chance) and Austin McCain; 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Ann Clayton, Satsuma, FL; nieces and nephews, Nick Lindsay, Hannah & Micah Taylor, Rev. Patrick Lindsay; Daniel & Elizabeth Sebesta, Megan, Lex & Anya Gilbert, Tommy, Nancy & Will Helton, and Andrea & Gary Sebesta. A private service will be held in accordance with federal and state mandates. Dr. Phil May will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff of FMC 3rd floor ICU and the cardiac step-down unit on 5th floor for their kindness, words of encouragement and their medical skills during Vondell's last days. Also, a special thank you to Julie Holyoak, Nurse Practitioner of Palliative Care, for getting his wife back into the hospital so she could spend the last day and a half of his life with him. Julie, we will forever be grateful to you. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Vondell Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.