Mrs. Mary Isabelle Clark, age 73, of Aragon, GA, passed away Saturday evening, February 19, 2022, in a local hospital. Mrs. Clark was born in Rome, GA on January 12, 1949, daughter of the late Clyde Watson and the late Gladys Ellington Watson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. W. "Buck" Clark, by a grandchild, Dmitri Kulagin, and by 3 brothers, Larry D. Watson, Jimmy Watson, and Rodger Watson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Aramark at Berry College. Prior to her employment with Aramark, Mrs. Clark spent a career in floral design and management with Berry Florist and Flowers by Shirley, both here in Rome. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her children, Chelle Kulagin (Alex), Calhoun, Billy Parker, Aragon, and Deborah Seabright, Fairhope, AL; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Easterwood (B. J.), Haley Parker (Ben Crowley), Tyler Seabright, Jada McBride, Makayla McBride, Lorelai Kulagin, and Zowie McEarchern; 4 great grandchildren, Ashlynn Easterwood, Kayden Easterwood, Karleigh Easterwood, and Kyleigh Parker; a sister, Trena Williams, Gulf Shores, AL; a brother, Joe Watson, Rome; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 6pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Mark Evans will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 4pm until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.