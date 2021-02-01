James Earl Clark (Jim) passed away on January 29, 2021. Jim was born on June 14, 1925 in Louisville, Mississippi, son of Vera Kate Tabor Clark and Lester Earl Clark. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Harlos Clark. Jim was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy, Columbia, Tennessee and received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He received his Masters Degree in Music from VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinois. He was a veteran of World War II during which time he graduated from the U.S. Navy School of Music in Washington, DC and served on board the USS Princeton, CV 37 aircraft carrier. He was a high school band director for 21 years prior to becoming Band Director at Berry College in 1970. He retired from Berry in 1987. He was a member of the American School Band Directors Association where he served as National President in 1967, Phi Beta Mu (international music fraternity), Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia (music fraternity), Sons of the American Legion, American Legion, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Sons of the American Revolution where he was State President in 1997. Over the years he was affiliated with the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Navy League, Georgia Music Educators Association, College Band Directors Association, and National Band Association. After retirement he enjoyed playing golf, genealogy, and spending time with his family. He is survived by a daughter, Carol Grizzard and son-in-law Vernon Grizzard, Chapel Hill, North Carolina and a grandson, Davis Grizzard, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the James E. Clark Scholarship at VanderCook College of Music or Mizpah United Methodist Church, Kingston, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held on January 8.