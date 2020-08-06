Mrs. Marvine Holbrooks Clanton, age 83 of Rome passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Clanton was born July 10, 1937, in Floyd County a daughter of the late Marvin and Rachel Holbrooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Clanton, son, Ralph "Choppy" Clanton, Jr. sister, Juanita Storey. Survivors include, sons, William Lee Clanton, Robert Stacy Clanton, daughter in law, Susanne Clanton, sister, Jerry Dodd, grandchildren, Gage Clanton, Kailey Clanton, Christen Roach, great grandchildren, Bo Murdock, Gracey Roach, several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday August 8, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Derek Hall, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday a Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
