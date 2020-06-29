Cpl. Jessica Danielle Churchwell, USMC, age 21, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Camp Pendleton, CA. Cpl. Churchwell was born in Rome, GA on May 3, 1999, daughter of Lisa Rene Whorton and Augustus Perry Churchwell. She was a 2017 graduate of Pepperell High School. Following graduation, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and at the time of her death, was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include her mother, Lisa Rene Whorton, Rome; her father and step-mother, Perry and Charman Churchwell, Rome; maternal grandmothers, Nancy Smith, Cedar Bluff, AL, and Judy Whorton, Andrews, TX; her paternal grandparents, A. P. and Rose Churchwell, Rome; 3 sisters, her twin sister, Sarah Michelle Churchwell, Leanna Shaw, and Brianna Shaw, all of Rome; her brother, Elliott Churchwell, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 12 noon at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Chris Giddens officiating. Private interment, due to the pandemic, will follow in Georgia National Cemetery. The United States Marine Corps will provide full military honors. The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Friday from 10am until 11:45am. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
