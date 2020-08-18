Ms. Mary Elizabeth Freeman Childers, age 91, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020, in a local health care facility. Ms. Childers was born in Floyd County, GA on January 25, 1929, daughter of the late Thollie and Jessie Mathis Freeman. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Gernie Childers, Jr., by a brother, Dave Freeman, and by a sister, Carrie Ball. Ms. Childers was formerly employed with Lad & Lassie and at the American Legion Post #5 in Rome. She was also an Avon Representative for many years. She was a long-time member of the American Legion Post #5 Ladies' Auxiliary, holding many leadership positions. Ms. Childers was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her 3 children, David Childers (Linda), Suwanee, GA, Nancy Case (Bill), Rome, and Lagene Williams (Dan), Rome; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Childers will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held later. The family extends a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation for the loving care given to Ms. Childers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
