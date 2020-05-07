Mrs. Ella Ann Chesshir, age 77 of Daytona Beach, Fl. Passed away Monday April 27 at her residence. Mrs. Chesshir September 6, 1942 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Joseph Daniel Caldwell, and Dena Othella Graves Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Chesshir, son, Jerry Reynolds, and a great grandchild, Carlee Newport. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Teresa) Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds, daughters, Virginia Reynolds, Valeria (Shane) Bryd, Angie (Walt) Simpson, sister, Jo Dean Nason, 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephew. In keeping in accordance with federal and state guideline's concerning the Covid-19 virus all funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ella Chesshir as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.