Mrs. Maggie Louise Cheatwood, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Cheatwood was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on March 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Marion Guy Dodd and the late Ollie Leon Dawson Dodd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eaphrom Cheatwood, by her sisters, Georgia Lee Motes, Margaret Murphy, Ida Parker, Rena Dodd and Rachel Dodd, and by her brothers, Horton Dodd, Richard Thomas Dodd, W. A. Dodd, Charles Dodd and Billy Joe Dodd. She is survived by her daughter, LaVone Arthur (Jack) of Richardson, TX; her granddaughter, Caroline Arthur of San Antonio, TX; her sister, Sara Barfield of Rome; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 12 noon at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John Huffman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association in Mrs. Cheatwood's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, had charge of the arrangements.