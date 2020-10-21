Hazel Marie Tate Chastain, age 88, of Rome passed away Monday October 19, 2020 at her residence. Hazel was born on June 23, 1932 in Floyd County, to the late Claude Tate and Clara Van Horn Tate. She was employed by Floyd County Schools as a secretary for Krannert Elementary and Coosa High School from 1967 to 1993. Hazel was a caring individual who always reached out to help anyone in need. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Aaron Chastain; sisters: Gladys Sanders, Dorothy Mason, and Opal Freeman; brother: Clyde Tate. Survivors include her daughter: Kim C. (Michael) Hall; grandchild: Holly Gill White; and great grandchild: Marley White. Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday October 23, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
