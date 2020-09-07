Mrs. Geraldine H. Chastain, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Chastain was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 4, 1931, daughter of the late Horace Andrew Stokes and the late Minnie Mertishaw Stokes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Chastain, by a son, Donald Lynn Chastain, and by three sisters, Dorothy Virginia Mercier, Emma Louise Tilley, and Georgia Marie Blackwell. Survivors include two grandchildren, Ashely and Anthony Chastain. All services will be private with interment in Northview Cemetery in Cedartown. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Chastain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.