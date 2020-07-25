Mr. Aaron Andrew Chastain, age 92, or Rome passed away Saturday July 25, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Chastain was born May 5, 1928, in Floyd County a son of the late Samuel Chastain, and Ruby Avery Chastain. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Mr. Chastain painted signs for Coke Cola and retired from Georgia Kraft after 37 years of service. Mr. Chastain was talented artist who created many paintings, pen and ink drawings and carvings for family and friends. He also loved growing flowers and planting a vegetable garden every year. Survivors include his wife, Hazel Tate, daughter, Kim (Michael) Hall, Cave Spring; granddaughter, Holly Gill, geat granddaughter, Marley white, brother, Julius (Gail) Chastain, sisters, Ruth Milam, Ola (Curtis) Pickels, several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Buck Mason officiating. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
