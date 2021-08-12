Benjamin Chapman, Sr.

Mr. Benjamin Hugh Chapman Sr., age 66, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 3:00pm at the Meadows Lakes Golf Course Clubhouse, 383 Adams Road, Cedartown, GA. The family will receive friends at Meadows Lakes Golf Course Clubhouse, on Saturday from 2:00pm until time of the service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Chapman Sr. Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you