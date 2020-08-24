Beverly Anne Beard Lovelace Chandler, age 92, peacefully passed away at a local nursing home on August 18, 2020. Parents: Donald E. and Mable H. Beard, (both deceased). Brother: Eugene M. Beard (deceased) Sister: Gwen B. Murdock (deceased) 1st. Husband: James H. Lovelace Jr. married August 22, 1946 (deceased in 1960). Beverly's Daughter, Cheryl Lovelace Saxton (John) Florida. Granddaughter, Jennifer Saxton, Florida, Great Grandchildren: Rory Ellis and Harrison Maybury, Florida. Granddaughter, Stephanie Faaborg (Tre) of Arkansas, Great grandsons, Aidan and Collin Faaborg, Arkansas. Beverly's Son James H. Lovelace III (Louise) Georgia. Granddaughter, Dana K.Pollard (Justin) Georgia, Great Grandson, Mack A. Pollard. Grand Daughter, Heather A. Carter (Blair) Georgia, Great Grandsons, James Alexander and Robert L. Carter. 2nd. Husband Earl Wesley Chandler Married April 8, 1967 (deceased in 1968). Beverly's Step Daughter, Linda Studard (Ernie) Georgia. Granddaughter Andrea Pearson (Jason) Georgia, Great Grandson, Jake Corey, Great Granddaughter, Lily Corey. Granddaughter, Valerie Reed (Aaron), Great Granddaughters Abby Reed, Emma Reed, Great Grandson, Luke Reed, Georgia. Grandson, Walt Studard (Anna), Great Granddaughter, Parker Studard Georgia. Beverly's Step Daughter, Kyle Vasser (Ron), Georgia. Beverly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother always giving her best and especially her heart to her family and friends. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Rome, as well as an employee for 21 years. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
