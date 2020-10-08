Ms. Mazura "Mattie" Kee Champion, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Ms. Champion was born in Carroll County, GA on December 10, 1945, daughter of the late Clifford Riley Kee and the late Doris Gussie Lester Kee. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Columbus Champion, Jr., by a daughter, Denise Champion, and by her brother, Jerry Kee. Before her retirement, Ms. Champion was a housekeeper for Georgia Power. She loved teddy bears and her family dearly. Ms. Champion was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 4 daughters, Sandra Champion Monroe, Cartersville, Nellie Culberson (Jason), Rome, Margaret Champion, Rome, and Patricia Barlow, Louisiana; 5 sons, William Champion, Summerville, Charles Champion (Cindy), Kingston, John Champion (Karen), Rome, Johnathan Champion, Rome, and Steve LaCour, Louisiana; her loving boyfriend, Marvin Caldwell, Shannon; her sister, Dorothy Mae Poss (Harold), Covington; 24 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Ms. Champion will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Alfred Little, the Rev. Bobby Champion, and her son, Charles Champion officiating. Interment will follow in Lindale Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 5pm until 7pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. At other hours, the family may be contacted at their respective residences. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday at 1:30pm are as follows: Active: Brent Culberson, Michael Champion, Riley Champion, Chuck Champion, Zach Bannister and Trevor Jeter; Honorary: Jason Ferguson, Harold Poss and Matthew Champion. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
Service information
Oct 10
Visitation
Saturday, October 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Oct 11
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 11, 2020
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Oct 11
Interment
Sunday, October 11, 2020
12:00AM
Lindale Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Lindale, GA 30147
