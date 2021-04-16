Mr. Randall "Randy" Chambers, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. Chambers was born in Floyd County, GA on July 29, 1959, son of the late George Franklin Chambers and the late Katherine Floyd Chambers. He attended Model High School in Shannon. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed with Marglen Industries for several years. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Sherryl Milstead, to whom he was married on September 20, 1996; 2 sons, Randall O. Chambers, Rome, and Cody Crawley, Camp Lejeune, NC; a sister, Susan Rogers, Alabama; a brother, George Rodney Chambers (Linda), Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Donald Lester officiating. Interment followed in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour. Pallbearers were Randall Chambers, Cody Crawley, George Chambers, Thomas Lester, Dallas Graham, and Jeff Ratliff. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, had charge of the funeral arrangements.
