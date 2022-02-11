Mr. Ralph Veston Chambers, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at a local hospital. Mr. Chambers was born in Canton, Georgia on June 20, 1938, son of the late Hubert Veston Chambers and the late Katherine Prince Chambers. He was also preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Gloria Campbell Chambers, by a daughter, Natalie Chambers Dillingham, and by Arthel Chambers and Susan Kay Chambers. Mr. Chambers was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and was of the Christian faith. Prior to retirement, he worked for several years in insurance sales. He was an audiophile with a particular love for the jazz genre. He was especially fond of music by Dave Brubeck. Survivors include a daughter, Sherrill Chambers Lanier (Stephen); a son, Edward Veston Chambers; a son-in-law, William Dillingham; three grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Amanda Lanier Bailey (Dr. Brad Bailey), Bethany Dillingham, and Caleb Dillingham; two great grandchildren, Hayden Lanier Bailey and Brett Richman Bailey. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11am at Beech Creek United Methodist Church with Stephen Lanier and the Rev. Tim Galloway officiating. Private interment will be at Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard presenting military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to The Redeemer's School, 640 East Northside Drive, Jackson, MS 39206. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.