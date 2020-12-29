Mr. Houston Boyd Chambers, age 90, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Chambers was born in Haralson County, Georgia on May 15, 1930, son of the late Roland Chambers and the late Eunis Smith Chambers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alma Willene Gilham Chambers, by a daughter, Cynthia Cathy, by a son, Glenn Bowling, by a sister, Joyce Chambers, by two brothers, Raymond Chambers and Tasker Chambers, and by two infant sisters. Prior to retirement, Mr. Chambers worked for Star Manufacturing in Cedartown. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Jordan, Centre, AL, and Michelle Bush (Mark), Texarkana, TX; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 3pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 3:30pm and include: Corey Easterwood, Josh Easterwood, James Ashley, Garvin Ashley, David Lee Redden, and Andrew Gideon. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.