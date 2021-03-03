Mr. Edmund Romano Cescutti, age 90, of Rome, passed away at home Monday, March 1, 2021. Mr. Cescutti was born in Rome, Georgia, November 7, 1930. He was the son of the late Ettore (Tony) Cescutti and Atha Scoggins Cescutti. He was also predeceased by brothers Ronald N. Cescutti and Robert D. Cescutti. He was a lifelong resident of Floyd County. Mr Cescutti was a veteran of the US Marines. He returned to Rome, married and started a family with Vonnell. He and his brother "Bob" were partners in Cescutti Masonry Inc. contracting industrial, commercial and residential work for over 50 years. In his early years, he enjoyed playing basketball, bowling and golf, but his volunteer construction work with numerous community groups including the Knights of Columbus, Habitat for Humanity, Carpenters for Christ, Fellowship Baptist and 1st Baptist Churches brought him great joy. He was an active member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church all of his life and worked on many church and school projects including the current school gymnasium and the Church alter redesign in the early 1990s, St. Mary's Memory Garden, under the direction of Father James Miceli. He also served as a member of the liturgical team that offered Mass to the inmates of Hayes Correctional facility in Trion, Georgia. He was a member of the American Legion Post here in Rome, the Jaycees and served as Troop No. 59 leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid collector of antiques bottles, tools, coins, and other vintage items, and enjoyed making concrete bird baths and planters for his wife and daughter's antiques booth. He was a humble man whose success was a testimony to his love and generosity for his Church, family, and friends. As one family friend described him, "Like a tall oak tree- Steady, Strong, Dependable, Amazing." He is survived by his loving wife Vonnell Fortenberry Cescutti, to who he was married for 67 years: son Michael Cescutti (Cathi) and daughter Cathy Powell (Jim); sister, Mary Frances Looney, and sister in-laws, Barbara Cescutti and Janice Cescutti, all of Rome. Grandchildren (Blake Cescutti (Courtney), Tripp Powell (Brittany), Andrea Blankenship (Derek), Melissa Johnston (Todd)), great grandchildren (Mary James, Cora, Bennett, Daniel, Ellie, Townes, Henry) and a special family friend Don Tolbert (Ann) with 2 children (Lindsay, Neil) and grandchild (Drake) also survives. He is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews. The family requests that memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's Catholic School, sent to 911 North Broad, Rome, GA 30161. A graveside service for Mr. Cescutti will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00am at Oaknoll Memorial Garden with Deacon Stu Neslin officiating. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
+2
+2