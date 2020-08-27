Mrs. Willie Jo Middleton Cauthen, age 87 of Rome passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 in a local hospital. Mrs. Cauthen was born September 19, 1932 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Luther Middleton and Lucille Lynn Couzzort Middleton. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and the Ladies Bible Class, W.M.U. Mrs. Cauthen spent all of her life in Rome and Floyd County. She was a homemaker and very good cook. She worked as a Poll Worker for many years for Foster's Mill, she also worked the Court House. Mrs. Cauthen loved being with her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil J. Cauthen. Survivors include, son, Wayne (Teresa) Cauthen, daughter, Linda C. (Steve) McGinnis, grandchildren, Matt McGinnis, Hope McGinnis, Thomas Cauthen, Rebecca Cauthen, great grandson, Justice McGinnis. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday August 30, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chris Lodge, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346. Honorary pallbearers include, Thomas Cauthen, Matt McGinnis, Stan Cauthen, Steve Cauthen, David Hales, Douglas Couey, John Chandler, Scott Couey, James Wright, and Harvey Dempsey. Please observe the six foot rule for social distancing. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.