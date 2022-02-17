Mr. Clarence Routledge Cato, age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Cato was born in Rome, GA on January 13, 1945, the son of the late Linton Godfrey Cato and the late Bertie Guess Cato. Clarence retired from Sara Lee Bakery after almost 30 years. He was a member of West End Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Faye Barnes Cato, and by his brother, Edward Cato. He is survived by his children, Clarence R. "C. J." Cato, Jr. (Kim), Amanda Dunagan (Lance) and James Cato (Sarah); his grandchildren, Isabella Cato, Zachary Cato, Rebecca Dunagan, Ever Leigh Cato, Tae Leigh Jenkins, and Taylor Cato; his great grandchildren, RyLeigh Wilkins and Saige Wilkins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 12:00pm until the service time. Pallbearers are to assemble on Monday at 1:30pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, and include: Jeremy Barnes, Edward Maestas, Danny Montgomery, Ricky Walters, Doug Walters, and Kris Hays. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Cato as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.