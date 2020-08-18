Mrs. Julia Mae Casteel, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday evening, August 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness. A life-long native of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. Castell was born August 23, 1930, daughter of the late Walter Ernest Curtis and Minnie Jane Dewberry Curtis. She retired in the early 1980's from Harbin Clinic as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Mrs. Casteel was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church who enjoyed traveling and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carlton "Bob" Casteel, Sr. on August 24, 1990, whom she married February 20, 1947. A sister, Kitty Bryant, and two brothers, Doug Curtis and Ray Curtis, also preceded her in death. Mrs. Castell is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Diane Casteel of Rome, and Kathy Casteel Greeson and her husband, Larry, of Resaca, GA; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert Carlton "Bob" and Donna Carol Casteel, Jr., of Canton, GA; four grandchildren, Neely (Tomas) Motiejunas of Acworth, GA, Mark (Tori) Hand of Woodstock, GA, Lance Casteel of Rome, and Stephanie (Andy) Twilley of Hiram, GA. Six great-grandchildren along with two brothers, Pat Curtis of Acworth, and Randall Curtis of Chattanooga, TN, also survive. Graveside services for Mrs. Casteel will be held on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, in Myrtle Hill cemetery with Pastor Mac McCurry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Casteel's honor to P.A.W.S, 99 North Avenue, Rome, GA 30161. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Julia Mae Casteel.