Mr. Bill Julian Carver, age 88, of Rome, passed away on July 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Carver was born in Rome, GA, on April 2, 1932, son of the late Hugh E. Carver and the late Annie Ruth Huckaby Carver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolynn Self Carver; son, Mike "Deadeye" Carver; brothers, Ernest Carver, Hubert Carver, Edward Carver; and sisters, Idelle Cantrell, Opal Kilgo, and Martha Jo Blair. Mr. Carver graduated from McHenry High School in 1949 where he participated in football, baseball and track. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the United States Air Force travel softball team while in Germany and Italy. He retired from AT&T in 1993 after 43 years of employment. Mr. Carver was a long-time member of Second Avenue United Methodist Church and served his church in many capacities including President of the Men's Club. He was a member of the American Legion, AT&T Telephone Pioneers, Power Squadron of Rome, and coached Little League and Pony League baseball behind the levee. He especially loved his many travel adventures with his wife and their church friends. Bill will forever be remembered by loved ones and friends for his friendly, kind, warm and humble demeanor. He was a true sports fan and he especially enjoyed football and baseball. Bill adored spending time with his family and his happiest times were spent at the many ballfields and sports venues, watching his family participate in the sporting activities they loved. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and he was their greatest supporter and biggest fan. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Carver Butler (Rhett), Rome; four grandchildren, Daniel Allman Carver (Angie), Whispering Pines, N.C., Dr. Benjamin Rhett Butler Sr. (Charlsie), Roanoke, VA., Chase McKenzie Butler, Brookhaven, Ga., and William Bradford Butler, Athens, Ga.; five great grandchildren, Jackson Allman Carver, William Brooks Carver, and Caroline Jules Carver, all of Whispering Pines, N.C., Benjamin Rhett Butler Jr. and Isabel Rhys Butler, both of Roanoke, VA.; cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Anita and Quillian Stewart. A graveside service for Mr. Carver well be held at 11am on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Millie Kim officiating and the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Avenue United Methodist Church, Rome GA. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
