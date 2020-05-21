Mr. Lee Carter, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Lee was born July 14, 1931, and was a graduate of Rome High School. He worked for 36 years with General Electric of Rome and later on sold cars. Lee attended Dykes Creek Baptist Church and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. He loved music, was a drummer and saxophone player, and played with various bands locally. Lee also enjoyed working in his yard. Lee is survived by his wife, Ann Harris Carter, whom he married December 13, 1985; three sons and daughter-in-law, Mike Carter, Gary Carter and Paul and Kimberly Bell, all of Rome; one granddaughter, Reese Bell. In accordance with CDC guidelines a private graveside for Lee will be held with Pastor Mikel Garrett officiating. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Lee Carter.
