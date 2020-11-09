Mrs. Floreine Jackson "Flo" Carter, age 95, of Kingston, GA, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Carter was born in Rome, GA on October 24, 1925, daughter of the late Joseph Walter Jackson and the late Arlena Jacobs Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George B. Carter, by a daughter, Kathy Robertson, by a brother, Joseph W. Jackson, and by a grandchild, Martin McNulty. A homemaker, Mrs. Carter has previously been employed with Winn Dixie grocery store here in Rome for a few years. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include 2 sons, Stuart Honea (Charlene), Kingston, and George W. Carter (Jorgie Shipley), Ellijay; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a special granddaughter, Laura Billue (Rob), Douglasville; a special niece, Linda Baker (Paul), Greenville, SC; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her Pastor, Dr. Philip May will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1