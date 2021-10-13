Ms. Martha Jean Johnson Carson, 69, of Rome, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Service for Ms. Carson will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021at 1:00 P.M. at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30161. She will lie in-state from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Interment will follow the service at Morning View Cemetery, Highway 53, Rome, Georgia 30161. Ms. Carson was born July 30, 1952, to the late Eugene and Jessie Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kevin Lewis Carson, and one brother, Clifford Johnson. Ms. Carson leaves to cherish her memories three children, Lakeisha Johnson, Monica Carson Roberts, and Robert (Nicole) Carson, III; six grandchildren, Jasmine Dallas, Madison Roberts, Justyce Roberts, Khamille Roberts, Robert Carson, IV, and Courtney Askew; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends.
