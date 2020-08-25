Mr. Gerald Lloyd Carroll, age 79 of Talking Rock, Georgia formerly of Rome, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Carroll was born in Rome, Georgia on July 23, 1941, son of the late Hoyt W. Carroll and Bernice McIntyre Carroll. He was veteran of the United States Navy, was retired from Lockheed Martin in Marietta and was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Teague Carroll and a daughter, Andrea Carroll Morris. Mr. Carroll is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Alison Carroll; son-in-law, Chris Morris; sisters, Joyce Woodfin and Gail Wood; grandchildren, Andrew Carroll, Jr., Atticus Carroll, Abigail Carroll, Athena Carroll, Brittany Trawick, Connor Morris and Shelby Morris; and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside and Interment services for Mr. Carroll will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Wax Cemetery with Rev. Woody Woodfin officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot. There will be no formal visitation. Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Gerald L. Carroll. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.
