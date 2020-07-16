Rev. Morris Clayton Cargle, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence. Rev. Cargle was born in Rome, Georgia on May 20, 1942, son of the late James Gus Cargle and the late Elsie Cloe Burkhalter Cargle. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ted Cargle, and by two sisters, Marcelle Woods and Bobbie Combs. He was co-owner of Cargle Brothers Construction for several years until his retirement in 2005. Rev. Cargle pastored numerous churches in the North Georgia area and preached revival services all over the Southeast. At the time of his death, he was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Rome. Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Tidwell Cargle, to whom he was married on December 7, 1962; a son, Kenneth Cargle (Diana), Rome; a daughter, Kristi Lynn Womack, Rome; five grandchildren, Bradley Cargle (Sarah), Briana Womack, Katy Brock (D.J.), Tess Hennon (Kolton), and Jordan Womack (Savannah Jordan); five great grandchildren, Annaliese Cargle, Hadley Brock, Alyssa Womack, Ellie Hennon, and Clayton Womack; two brothers, Tommy Cargle and David Cargle (Mildred); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 20, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Cargle and the Rev. Alton Stamey officiating and the Rev. Rayford Davenport opening the service in prayer. Social distancing measures will be observed. Interment will follow at Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. Rev. Cargle will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2pm until 3:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 3:30pm and include: Jordan Womack, Frankie Madrie, Chris Ashley, Todd Cargle, Govan Alexander, and Marshall Mullinax. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Morris Cargle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.