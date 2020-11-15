Barbara Butler Cape, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at a local hospital. Ms. Cape was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Carl Dewitt Butler and the late Eva Mae Trapp Butler. She graduated from Rome Girl's High School and was a member of the High School Marching Band. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Shannon. She worked and retired as an executive secretary from Atlanta Gas Light after 41 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Butler Johnston, her brother-in-law, Bob Johnston, her nephews, Bobby Johnston, David Johnston and Danny Johnston, and her niece, Angela K. Johnston. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Butler; her great nieces, Kimberly Smith (Tommy), Kristy Johnston Tuck and Vicky Johnston; her great nephew, Robby Johnston; her great-great nieces, Lauren Phelps and Rosalie Crowe; and her great-great-great nephew, Grayson Phelps. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Micah Messer officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, form 1:00 pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Tommy Smith, Doyle Cape, Bill Wooten, Robby Johnston and Tim Dudley. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
