Mrs. Annie Lee Denson Cape, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, in an assisted living facility. Mrs. Cape was born in Lindale, GA on June 4, 1929, daughter of the late George and Mary Webb Denson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Marion Cape, by a daughter, Marilyn Ann Cape Michael, by 2 sisters, Mable White and Glenda Tucker, and by 2 brothers, George and Sammy Denson. Mrs. Cape retired from Greenwood Mills following over 40 years at the Lindale mill. Following her retirement, Mrs. Cape provided private duty care. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church after having been a member of Lindale First Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Survivors include her daughter, Cherrie Shaw (Tom); her son, Albrecht Cape (Erin); 8 grandchildren, Joni Keur (Jason), Tommy Shaw, Britt Shaw (Sara), Erin Davis (Trent), Farryn Cape, Kennedy Cape, Sydney Walker, and Hudson Walker; 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews including a special niece, Judy Watson. All services will be private. The Rev. Jack Karch will officiate with interment in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family extends their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Winthrop Court Senior Living for the care they provided to Mrs. Cape. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
