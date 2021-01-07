Mrs. JoAnn Shiflett Cantrell, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Cantrell was born in Rome, GA, on July 15, 1940, daughter of the late Joe Brown Shiflett and the late Jewel Dean Taylor Shiflett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Hurschel Ray Cantrell, and by a grandson, Gregory Andrew Braden. Mrs. Cantrell was a graduate of East Rome High School. She was a homemaker who loved her family, pottery, and the occasional trip to any casino. Mrs. Cantrell was of the Christian faith. Survivors include her son, Tony Cantrell (Jackie), Rome; her daughter, Dawn Braden (Greg), Plainville; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her brother, James Benjamin "Benny" Shiflett (Penny), Rome; numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, a private family graveside will be held at East View Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Mrs. Cantrell will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday, January 11, 2021 until 2pm. The family will not be present but want to allow anyone who wishes to come pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Mrs. Cantrell's memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Homes, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.