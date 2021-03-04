Mrs. Bobbie Faye Cannon lovely known to many as "Mumsy" of Rome GA. passed away March 3, 2021 after several months of declining health, Joining the love of her life Tommie Cannon, to whom she married July 26, 1947. Meeting after Tommie "Big" returned from World War II at her most favorite job Kesslers on Broad Street. The couple were blessed with 3 children whom she devoted her life too with prayers and daily bible study. Mrs. Bobbie was a long-time employee of Floyd County Schools serving the Coosa community for over 30 years, helping many students survive high school through her guidance and love for them. Mrs. Cannon and Mr. Tommie were longtime Coosa fans. If there was game at Coosa they were there traveling also to many games. They were honored with the most loyal Coosa fans plaque at a special ceremony for their honor. Mrs. Bobbie was a Coosa graduate. They watched their children and several grandchildren and two great grandchildren come through Coosa High School. Mrs. Bobbie was a long time member of Shorter Ave Baptist Church attending and volunteering in many roles since she was 20 years young raising her family in this church. She was a pink lady with Floyd Hospital in her Retirement years. Survivors include her children: Charlotte (John) Chapman, Joan (Mitch) Cordle, Doug (Shari) Cannon, all of Rome; grandchildren: Lisa Chapman (Amber), of Kennesaw, Tabatha (Jason) Chapman Rogers, of Rome, Chad (Jennifer) Chapman, of Rome, Damien (Sara) Cordle, of Pensacola Fla., Dusty (Rachel) Cordle, of Canton, Madison Cannon, of Atlanta; Great Grandchildren: Todd Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Addison Chapman, Bryant, Brantlynn, Avery Chapman, Harper Chapman, Lleyton Cordle, Norah Cordle, Piper Cordle, Sebastian Cordle; a special sister: Wanda Holder, brother: Max St. Clair, numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 PM at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Flowers are greatly accepted or make a memorial donation to Shorter Avenue Baptist Church Pallbearers include grandsons and great grandsons: Chad Chapman, Damien Cordle, Dusty Cordle, Todd Rogers, Dylan Rogers, and Jason Rogers. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.