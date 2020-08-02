Ms. Tinnie O'dell "Dale" Glenn Campbell, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at a local hospital. Ms. Campbell was born in Prattville, Alabama on January 9, 1935, daughter of the late George Monroe Glenn and the late Ada Hand Glenn. She was also preceded in death by Billy Bryce Campbell and by three sisters, Pauline Newman, Mavis Glenn and Vera Glenn. Ms. Campbell was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked in several different places including driving a bus for Georgia School for the Deaf, as an administrative assistant at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, as a sales associate at Belk, and lastly as a massage therapist at Custom Cuts in Rome. Ms. Campbell loved sewing, crocheting, cooking and entertaining. She was fluent in American sign language and served as a deaf interpreter for West Rome Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church for several years. Survivors include a daughter, Lea Ryall (Mitch), Rome; a son, William Campbell (Anna), Rome; five grandchildren, Joseph Ryall, William Ryall, Marie Campbell, Victoria Turk (Nathan), and Andrew Campbell; two great grandchildren, Silas Turk and Alden Turk who is expected to arrive later this month; two sisters, Jeanette Post and Betty Harris McVey; a brother, Pete Glenn; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 3pm at Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. Social distancing measures will be observed and the family request that guests wear face coverings. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Ms. Campbell will lie in state at Fellowship Baptist Church on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm with social distancing measures being observed and the family requests that guests wear face coverings. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Andrew Campbell, Joseph Ryall, William Ryall, Marie Campbell, Victoria Turk, and Steve Harris. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
