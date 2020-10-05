Mr. Marvin Boyd "Bo" Campbell, II, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Bo was born in Rome, Georgia on July 30, 1962, son of the late Robert Edwin "Bill" Campbell, Sr. and the late Norma Anne Ramsey Campbell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Teresa Campbell, by a brother, Robert Edwin Campbell, Jr., and by a brother-in-law, George Trotter, Sr.. Bo worked for a number of years as a carpenter and was a member of the Salvation Army Church. Survivors include two sisters, Kathy Blansit (Wayne), Summerville, and Lawanna Trotter, Rome; a sister-in-law, Teresa Campbell, Lindale; his loving companion, Patricia Watson; nieces, Tonya Baker (Patrick Sissom), Tera Campbell (Brian), and Jennifer Moody (Clayton); nephews, George "Joe" Trotter, Jr., David Trotter, Adam Trotter, Spencer Campbell, and Eric Campbell; several great nieces and great nephews; his favorites aunts, Phyllis Pendley and Mary Evans; uncle, James Bunch; cousins also survive. The family will have a private service at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Campbell II Marvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.