Mr. Kerney Camp, age 95, of Rome passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. Camp was born October 16, 1925 in Floyd County a son of the late Horace Camp and Chloe Underwood Camp. He was a member New Antioch Baptist Church, Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 F&AM. Mr. Camp was retired from Temple Inland, and a veteran of the United States Navy and Marines He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jewell Allen Camp, a daughter Carol Touchstone, brothers, A. C. Camp, William Camp, and sister, Mary Ella Camp. Survivors include sons, Bill Camp, Steven Camp, daughters, Cynthia Allen, Sharon (Trey) Hoban, 12 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 a private graveside service was held at 11:00 AM Saturday November 5, 2020 at Oostanaula United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Billy Rarben, officiating. Shanklin-Attaway post Five Honor Guard and Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 conducting graveside rites. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.