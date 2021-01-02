Ms. Tammy Lynn Callahan, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Callahan was born in Rome, GA on December 15, 1959, daughter of Mrs. Shirley Ann Jarrett Callahan and the late Lester Duvall Callahan. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Lester David Callahan. Ms. Callahan was a graduate of Armuchee High School and went on to receive her LPN license. She worked for many years and in various capacity as a nurse, most recently for Southern Home Care. Ms. Callahan was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her mother, Shirley Callahan, Rome; aunt, Mary Frances Elrod, Rome; uncle, Dr. Jack Jarrett, South Carolina; numerous cousins also survive. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Jack Jarrett and the Rev. Ronny Hilton officiating. Interment will follow in Pisgah Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks be worn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12pm until 1:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks be worn. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Jeremy Crabtree, Michael Miller, Craig Ford and Ethan Kahl. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
Jan 5
Visitation
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
12:00PM-1:45PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 5
Interment
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery
5603 Alabama Highway
Rome, GA 30165
