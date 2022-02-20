Mrs. Mary Ann Reece Caldwell, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at a local hospital. Mrs. Caldwell was born in Gordon County, Georgia on August 23, 1938, daughter of the late Richard Troy "R.T." Reece and the late Annie Lee Dillard Reece. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Preston Caldwell, Jr. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Caldwell was an Administrative Assistant in the Engineering Department at Southern Bell. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church where she was a member of the Naomi Sunday School Class. Mrs. Caldwell was a member of the Celanese Girls and was active in the Get Up and Go group at the Redmond Parkinson's Rehab Program. Survivors include a son, Kerry Caldwell (Shelley), Lindale; three grandchildren, Sydney Parris (Jerry), Matthew Smith (Brooke), and Briana Phillips (Greg); eight great grandchildren; a special cousin, Diane Lanham. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating and her granddaughter, Sydney Parris, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Van Westmoreland, Steve McMeekin, Gene Mathis, Lamar Sullins, Fred Rife, and Harry Harwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlie Williams Parkinson's Foundation, P. O. Box 174, Rome, GA 30162. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.