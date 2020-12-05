Mr. Charles Leon Caldwell, Jr., age 80, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Caldwell was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 24, 1940, son of the late Charles Leon Caldwell, Sr. and the late Etta Sands Caldwell. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell retired from the U. S. Air Force after attaining the rank of Sr. Master Sergeant. During his time in the military, he served in the Vietnam War and then in several different places as a Military Police Officer, he then retired after serving for several years as a Recruiting Officer. After retiring from the Air Force, Mr. Caldwell worked as Used Car Manager for Riverside Toyota for 20 years. He attended Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5. Mr. Caldwell loved spending time with his family and loved working. He also loved visiting the beach. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Ann Milhollin Caldwell; two sons, Chuck Caldwell (Dawn), Rome, and Jeff Caldwell, Rome; two grandsons, Zach Caldwell (Jessica) and Bryce Caldwell; two sisters, Loretta Pashby (Terry) and Pat Barefoot (Bob); nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Philip May officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard, P. O. Box 3311, Rome, GA 30164. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
