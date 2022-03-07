Mrs. Dorothy Ann Milhollin Caldwell, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at a local hospital. Mrs. Caldwell was born in Rome, Georgia on August 5, 1944, daughter of the late Max Milhollin and the late Evelyn Harmon Milhollin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leon Caldwell, Jr., and by a grandson, Cody Caldwell. Mrs. Caldwell was a homemaker, a dedicated Christian, and a faithful member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church where she was active in her Sunday School class and other church activities. She loved gardening, flowers, yardwork, trips to the beach, and anything that had to do with nature, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Chuck Caldwell (Dawn), Cave Spring, and Jeff Caldwell, Rome; two grandsons, Zach Caldwell (Jessica), Rome, and Bryce Caldwell (Liz Livingston), California; a brother, John Milhollin (Joan), Chattanooga; two nephews, Jason & Jack Milhollin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 12 noon at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Dr. Philip May will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.