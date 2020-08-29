Mr. Travis Cagle, age 49, of Adairsville, GA, (Floyd County) passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Travis was born in Rome, GA on February 10, 1971, a son of Randall Travis Cagle, Sr., and Susan Blalock Cagle. Travis had lived all of his life in Floyd County where he was a graduate of Model High School. After graduation he received is Associates Degree from Coosa Valley Technical College. Travis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking. He was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. During his working career he served as grocery receiving manager at Wal-Mart where he retired. He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Cagle; and his grandparents: Tholley and Marie Cagle and Wayne and Helen Blalock. Survivors include his wife, Shannon Langan Cagle of Adairsville, whom he was married March 30, 1991; two children: Lee Cagle and Beth Cagle, Adairsville; mother, Susan Cagle, Adairsville; sister, Marie McDaniel (Speedy), Resaca, GA; brother, Daniel Cagle, Adairsville; mother and father-in-law, Beverly and Don Smith, Rome; brother-in-law, Jonathan Cook (Dana), Rome; two nieces: Nicole and Morgan McDaniel, Resaca; nephew, Zach Cook, Rome; and his two dogs: Sophie and Sadie. In keeping with his wishes, Travis will be cremated, and no formal services will be held at this time. The staff of the Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Travis Cagle.
To plant a tree in memory of Tarvis Cagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.