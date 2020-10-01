Mr. Paul Ray Cadle, Sr., age 81, of Rome passed away on September 29, 2020. He will be remembered by many, and missed greatly by those who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Ray Cadle and Elsie Ramsey Cadle, and his wife, Brenda Kay Carroll Cadle, two brothers, James and Walter, and one sister, Charlotte Britt. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa (Ralph) Ann Cadle Gill, son, Paul (Martha) Ray Cadle, Jr., daughter, Kathy Edwards, grandchildren, Tara Nicole Tyson Robertson, Brianna Lynn Cadle, Paul Ray Cadle III, great grandchildren, Abigail Robertson, Tyson Robertson, and one sister, Betty Wigley. Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 P.M. with the service immediately following on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mac McCurry will be officiating. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
