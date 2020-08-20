Mrs. Margaret "Ann" Daniel Byrd, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away on August 21, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Byrd was born in Chattanooga, TN on February 7, 1937, the daughter of the late James Daniel and the late Sue Large Daniel. Mrs. Byrd received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Tennessee and worked in Rome for 35 years at the Department of Family and Children's Services. Her mother was a piano teacher and she had a deep love of music. She played piano and violin and most enjoyed her time playing for the Rome Symphony. She was a member of Transfiguration Episcopal Church for over 50 years and loved her church family dearly. In retirement, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and traveled to the Great Smokey Mountains as often as possible. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Byrd. Mrs. Byrd is survived by her children, Laurel Wann (Andy) and Brian Byrd (Ellen); her grandchildren, Brittany Neiens (Bruce), Christina Noble (Charles), Michael Byrd (Melody), Daniel Byrd, and Stephanie Self (Dean); her great grandchildren, Ethan Neiens, Micah Byrd, and Emma Lee Self; her brother, Colonel James Daniel (Delores); her nephew, Brigadier General James Daniel, Jr. (Leeann); her niece, Denise Tinney (Patrick). In accordance with Mrs. Byrd's wishes she will be cremated. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services will not be held at this time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
