Mrs. Margaret Gladys Busby, age 95 of Rome passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. Mrs. Busby was born on October 26, 1924, daughter of the late Marcus Thomas Thacker and Mary Lou Kilgore Thacker. She spent the greater part of her life in Floyd County. Mrs. Busby was retired from Galey-Lord in Shannon after 56 years of service. She lived in the Dykes Creek Community then moved to Shannon and lived there for 43 years before moving back to Dykes Creek Community where she spent the last 21 years. She had been a member of Friendship Baptist Church and the Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Busby was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin C. Busby to whom she was married on December 24, 1946, he passed away on May 4, 1984, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John L Thacker, Frank Thacker, M.T. Thacker, Helen Standridge, Rose Cardella, Sara Stalvey, Charles Thacker, Mary Elizabeth Bishop, Bessie Wheeler, Jessie Kilgore, Odessa White, Clifford, Hubert, Marvin and Morris Thacker. Survivors include one son, Jerry M. (Betty Ann) Busby, Rome; one sister, Fran Walker, Kennesaw; 4 grandsons, 3 great grandsons, 1 great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping in accordance with state and federal guideline's concerning the Covid-19 virus all funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
