Gordon Levon Busby, 84, passed away on October 28, 2020, surrounded by family in Rome, Georgia. Gordon was born on April 23, 1936, in Henegar, Alabama to the late Dilmus W. and Ernie Sims Busby. After graduating from Berry High School, he entered the United States Air Force where he studied electronics and worked on communication systems in airplanes. During his service, he helped write tests for incoming airmen and received two commendation medals for outstanding performance. He married Patsy Lonette "Pat" Watkins in 1958 after a very short courtship, mostly through letter writing while he was stationed at Goose Bay, Labrador.After serving in the United States Air Force for 20 years, Gordon retired and got a job at Bekaert in Rome. At Bekaert, Gordon was an electronic technician where he worked on steel wire; he built his own test equipment. Gordon retired from Bekaert in 1997. His hobbies included working in his yard, woodworking, traveling, gardening, watching local high school sports, coaching softball, and building hope chests for his daughters and granddaughters. Gordon valued hard work and good character, and he enjoyed making people laugh. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Pat; his brother, Winford Busby; his children Tammy (Bill) Hopkins, Kara (Randy) Alexander, Gary Busby, Sharon Busby, and Mark (Shari) Busby; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Gordon Levon Busby, Jr. Gordon will be laid to rest on Wednesday, November 4 at 2:00 PM, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Gary Graves officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gordon's name may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Women's and Children's ministries in Rome, Roots of Hope Malawi, or Samaritan's Purse. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1
+1