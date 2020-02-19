We respectfully announce the passing of Mrs. Mary Josephine Burrell, 90. She transitioned peacefully February 14, 2020, at her residence 113 S. Hughes Street S.W. Rome, Georgia. Services will be Thursday. February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 700 Broad St, Rome, Georgia. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave, Rome, Georgia. Please keep the Burrell family in your thoughts and prayers. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of the arrangements.
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
